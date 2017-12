Last Wednesday the Boston Golf Club Ladies handed over a cheque for £1,622 to Parkinson’s UK.

The money was raised over the yeasr by Lady Captain Kathleen Yates and Club Captain Ray Sharpe.

The charity’s regional fundraiser Lucy Dalgress collected the cheque at the section’s Christmas Lunch, from Janet Read - on behalf of Kath Yates - and Sandra Sharpe, with members of the Ladies’ Section watching on.