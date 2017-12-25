Golfing trio claim a Pudding Ball victory

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section turned out in their festive outfits for a Christmas Pudding Ball competition - a stableford format played over 10 holes.

The winning team were Anne Wallhead, Yvonne Schaffarczyk and Lynn Worthington, who scored 62 points.

In second place, on a countback, were Jacquie Short, Jane Marriott and Joan Young.

Also with 52 points were the third-placed team of Pam Hyde and Lady Captain Janet Read, with an adjustment as a two ball.

This bring and win event meant everyone went home with a prize.

The ladies finished off the afternoon with mulled wine and minced pies.

Pictured are the competitors dressed for the occasion.

Prizes were given for the best three outfits, with Hilary Calvert first, Pam King second and Jane Marriott third.