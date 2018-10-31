Great Scott! Williams claims singles title

The Boston Central Tuesday Night Darts League held its finals night at the Pilgrim Lounge.

Getting the action off to a good start at the oche in the Division Two and Three Pairs final were Phil Burman and partner Andrew Bird from the Eagle, who took on Braydon Wyeth and Vince Fletcher of the Pilgrim Lounge B.

Dave Hill.

Vince and Braydon finished well under pressure to take the title 3-0.

The Division One Pairs final was an all Flying Club B battle, Dave Hasnip and Martyn Palmer beating Joby Booth and Duncan Hunt 3-1.

The Mick Hardstaff Three-a-Side final saw the Flying Club B beat Pilgrim Lounge B 5-3.

The 1 to 10 Doubles final was between Tomasz Hoeft (BSC B) and Joby Booth (Flying Club B), Joby coming out on top 2-1.

The last three finals were the singles matches.

The Division Three title went to Shane Jones (New Inn B), who beat teammate Daniel Hibbert 2-1.

In the Division Two final, Dave Hill (Pilgrim Lounge B) claimed a walkover as opponent Nigel Pratt (Magnet Tavern) was unable to attend.

The Division One final was a very good battle, Scott Williams (Bull and Dog) and Stuart Coupland (King’s Arms) both competing in their first Tuesday Night final.

It was Scott who took it 3-1, continuing his great form.

League final position winners:

Division One - winners Flying Club B £120; runners-up King’s Arms £80; third Bull & Dog £60; most 180s - J. Booth (7) £10; high finish - B. Thorogood (Hammer & Pincers, 114) £10.

Division Two - winners Pilgrim Lounge B £120; runners-up Eagle D £80; third Unicorn B £60; most 180s - T. Hoeft £20; high finish - D. Hill (117) £10.

Division Three - winners New Inn B £120; runners-up Pilgrim Lounge A £80; third Hammer & Pincers C £60; most 180s - R. Eagles (Hammer & Pincers C, 2) £10; highest finish - P. Hutter (Magnet Tavern A, 121) £10.

Boston Friday Night Individual Darts League

Week three results: Championship - Mark Bailey 0 Bradley Butler 3, Tom Whitehouse 1 Alan Sharp 3, Andy Bird 3 Tomasz Hoeft 1, Wally Almond 3 Rob Scrupps 2, Rob Cade 1 Adam Grant 3, Alison Royal 1 Damian Hatfield 3.