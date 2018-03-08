Green team win county mini tennis title

The Lincolnshire Mini Tennis Indoor Winter Leagues are drawing to a close, but this week it was the turn of the 10 and unders to play off for the top places in this year’s league.

With the weather creating a wintry atmosphere, teams from Grantham and Boston faced one another on Saturday afternoon.

Both Boston teams - Green A and Green B - met each other in the semi-finals, as did Grantham A and Grantham B.

The results went with form and the final saw Boston A face Grantham A.

James Gedney and Noah Freeman represented Boston.

It was a close match, as both of the semi-finals had been.

Boston A went 1-0 down but regained the advantage and won 2-1.

Boston’s B team were Will Pettitt and Jacob Felipes, and they finished in third place, beating Grantham B in the third-fourth play-off.

The other age group that has also concluded is the eight and unders, the Reds.

Earlier in the season Boston Red A drew with Grantham A Red in a very exciting and well-contested match.

However, over the season Grantham have achieved slightly stronger results in their matches and consequently pipped Boston A to first place as, although equal on points, Grantham had the slightly better rubber difference.

Boston A, although unbeaten in the league, finished second overall.

Boston Red A ended their season against Tealby, in which the team of Billy Smith, Declan Dodes, Tomass Goreliks and Neve Gibbons won convincingly.

The B team - Emily Pye, Mason Shaw, Matilda Buck and Alfie Simpson - finished in seventh place out of the 10 teams from around Lincolnshire that competed this year.

In their last match, the team had a good 9-7 win against Deeping.