Gruesome pairs take on the 10k challenge

Boston Community Runners took on the testing weather conditions at the Gruesome Twosome event on Saturday.

The half marathon cross country challenge was cancelled for safety reasons, so runners planning to take on the 13-mile slog joined in with the 10k event.

Martin Tebbs at the Spires and Steeples.

It made for a very colourful, somewhat crowded, start line in the Lincolnshire Wolds, just outside of Swallow.

The cross-wind was very strong in places and whipped the topsoil off the fields, covering some of the tracks with fine sand-like soil.

John Burton and Peter Mittertreiner were the first pair back for the club in this unusual race where the runners have to start together as a pair and cross the finish line side by side.

They came home in 56.43, just ahead of Tanya Knight and Rachel Conway (1:02.08).

John Burton and Simon Pickwell at the Spires and Steeples.

Lesley Buswell was next back with friend Chrissy Craven in a time of 1:09.58.

Husband-and-wife team Graham and Sharon English were three minutes behind in 1:12.15, followed by Sarah Burton and Jamie Stanton in 1:15.58.

Samantha Cross and Jayne Clements completed the club entries, clocking 1:18.16.

Sunday presented runners with a different challenge at Peterborough’s Perkins half marathon.

Michael Corney.

The temperature had dropped by 10 degrees and heavy rain had now descended across the county.

Beckie Dawson was first Community Runner back in 1:35.22, finishing seventh in her age category in a field of nearly 3,000 runners.

Kimberley Pittam had a very constant run and recorded a super time of 1:55.20, along with running buddy Katie Cooper.

Michael Corney bagged himself another PB time of 2:03.51 and he can feel that sub-two hour time getting closer.

Jackie Hallett again ran a super race and was pleased with her time of 2:29.35 in such wet conditions.

The rain blanketed most of Lincolnshire and the same fate awaited the runners taking part in the annual Spires and Steeples challenge.

Martin Tebbs took on the full 26-mile run from Lincoln Cathedral to Sleaford.

The route was over tracks, trails and through fields.

Martin had a storming run in such muddy wet conditions and finished in 3:59.04.

John Burton and Simon Pickwell ran the 13-mile option from Metheringham to Sleaford.

John, who was battered by the wind at the Gruesome on the Saturday, ran in the rain with Simon as part of a training schedule and both finished together in the top five for the half.