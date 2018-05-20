Gymnasts’ grade joy

Sixteen representatives from TJ Gymnastics Academy Boston have all successfully passed a gradings examination.

In Leicester, 13 students participated in the regional grades competition for grades six and five.

All the gymnasts passed, achieving multiple distinctions and commended passes between them.

In the grade six age competition, Jamika Wiltshire finished 36th and Laila Powell 49th.

In the grade six out of age section, Freya King finished an impressive fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal.

Amelia Stevens was seventh, Milisa Fendyke 10th, Brooke Etherington 16th and Lucy Stewart 17th.

In the grade five competition in age, Lucy Hurst finished 16th and, in the out of age section, Imogen Nicholson finished seventh.

Mei Yen Peng was 14th, Charlotte Kirk 19th, Kacey Turvey 22nd and Evie Hunt 26th.

Three further TJ Gymnasts students travelled to Leicester to complete their regional grade four and one sections.

All 3 gymnasts passed, with Freya Manning finishing eighth in the regional grade four out of age competition.

Chloe Crowfoot finished 34th in the regional grade four in age section and Colby Riley achieved a bronze medal at regional grade one in the open age section.