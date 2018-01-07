Gymnasts to display home town landmarks with pride

Boston Gymnasts will be proudly displaying their hometown when they go up against competitors from now on after revealing their new uniform.

The Boston Gymnastics Academy’s new competition leotard features iconic buildings such as The Stump, the Methodist Church, County Hall and the Grand Sluice Railway Bridge. Kimberley Glasel, from the Academy said: “Our 2018 competition leotard has been designed to proudly show off our town’s landmarks across the UK.” For more on the academy visit http://www.bostongymnasticsacademy.co.uk Photo supplied.