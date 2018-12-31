Gymnasts top podium for county

Six members of Boston Gymnastics Acdemy brought home the medals when they represented Lincolnshire.
Tia Robinson was part of the age 14+ floor/vault team who worked really hard as a team, winning gold with a score of 90.70.
The 14+ team also came first floor/vault team overall on the day.
Erin Titchmarsh was part of the age 12-13 floor/vault team which finished in first position with a score of 90.50.
Vienna-Mae Ford was part of the age 10-11 floor/vault team which was made up of gymnasts from Lincolnshire.
Her team finished with a score of 87.75 to claim second position and a silver medal.
Maddie Yellop’s team was made up of six gymnasts from different clubs in to form a senior four-piece team.
All six girls fought hard and finished with a score of 168.32, which placed them in bronze medal position.
Tallulah Hughes and Lacey White competed together in the junior four-piece team.
The girls worked hard to finish with a score of 174.95 and placed third.
Nine-year-old Lacey White was the youngest competitor in her junior team and was also competing above her age level.
The academy is accepting January enrolment.
Details are available at info@bostongymnasticsacademy.co.uk