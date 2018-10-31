Halloween horrors for runners

Boston Community Runners celebrated Halloween with some ghostly goings on this Sunday.

John Burton and Tanya Knight travelled to Worksop for the aptly-named Halloween Half Marathon that encourages fancy dress.

Spooky goings on at the Boston Parkrun. Photo: David Dales. V-bb2WEwkHMoN8CCwyXL

Established in 1982, The Worksop Halloween Half Marathon (also known as ‘the scenic one’) takes place on the last Sunday in October every year.

The course runs largely through Clumber Park, which provides beautiful scenery and is perfect for spectators to support their family and friends along the route.

With more than 2,000 runners taking part, John and Tanya ran together on the course in their spooky costumes, which got cheers from the crowds.

Crossing the line in 1:56.33 together they both reported a thoroughly enjoyable run which was rounded off with hot drinks and bacon rolls.

It was also the third birthday of Boston Parkrun, which is held every Saturday morning at 9am.

Since starting the event, numbers have slowly risen and the birthday themed run of Halloween or superheroes saw a record number of 226 runners, joggers and walkers take part.

To find out more visit www.parkrun.org.uk/boston

Discover more about Boston Community Runners at www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk