Hamilton dominant in Fenland League

Boston Amateur Swimming Club hosted the first round of the Junior Fenland League, winning 20 of the 45 events.

The team also added 17 second-place finishes with 38 personal best times recorded.

Tilly Hamilton won all three of her events in the 13 years category and aided the relay team.

Bradley Holland also won three events in the 12 years section while Benjamin Morris won three events in the nine years

Overall results: Boston 189 points, Peterborough A 168, First Strokes 116, Deepings 102, St Neots 65.

Boston Were also named top visiting club at the West Norfolk Swim Club event this weekend.