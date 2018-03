Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section held their first 18-hole competition of the season, playing for the Skene Shield.

Anne Wallhead was the winner with +2 and, playing off 19, her handicap dropped to 18.

In second on -1, playing off 24, was Ann Gullick.

Jacquie Short was third on -4, playing off 17.

The twos competition was won by Lady President Ann Hodgson.

The shield was presented by Lady Captain Janet Read to winner Anne Wallhead (pictured).