Happy birthday to Wheelers’ Go-Ride

Boston Wheelers’ Go-Ride scheme celebrated its fifth birthday.

The popular scheme offers youngsters the chance to race at Tattershall.

Results from May 9:

Under 8 girls - 1 Caitlin McCauley (Lincoln), 2 Darcie Parrott (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 8 boys - 1 Thomas Cragg (Sleaford Wheelers), 2 Seth Bush (Baston), 3 Oliver Kirkham (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 10 girls - 1 Lottie Lissaman (Newark), 2 Isla Earth (Sleaford Wheelers), 3 Orla Durnin (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 10 boys - 1 Harrison Evans (Sleaford Wheelers), 2 Oliver Turnbull (Boston Wheelers), 3 Aaron Walker (Lincoln Wheelers); Under 12 girls - 1 Jael Maw (Team Flare), 2 Jenna Hooton (Boston Wheelers), 3 Jessica Woollas (Sleaford Wheelers); Under 12 boys - 1 Matthew Kent (Velo Club), 2 Callum Evans (Sleaford Wheelers), 3 Toby Bush (Baston); Under 14 girls - 1 Abbi Saggs (Sleaford Wheelers), 2 Paige Elding, 3 Flo Lissaman (Newark); Under 14 boys - 1 Stanley Pocock (Tri 3), 2 Jacob Bush (Baston), 3 Jackson Chester (Boston Wheelers); Under 16 girls - 1 Elise Hatton (Sleaford Wheelers), 2 Kayleigh Pickworth (Lincoln Velo), Under 16 boys - 1 Joshua Backhouse (VC Lincoln), 2 Cameron Braithwaite (North East Lindsey), 3 Samuel Laird (Sleaford Wheelers).