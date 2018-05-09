Hardy and Burt lead the Sedgefield race

The weather relented to allow pigeon racing clubs to stage their second race of the season on saturday.

They competed from Sedgefield on Saturday.

The partnership of the two Johns – Hardy and Burt – topped Boston and District Flying Club.

Results of the 130-mile race were: 1 Hardy and Burt 1198 yards per minute; 2 Gough and Reed 1196, 3 J. McFadyen 1192, 4 D. Brackenbury 1177, 5 and 6 J. McFadyen 1175 and 1174, 7 Frost and Spooner 1170, 8 Hardy and Burt 1154, 9 Mr and Mrs Attwater 1165, 10 D. Brackenbury 1160, 12 Gough and Reed 1150.

Swineshead and District RPC: 1 G. Wheatman 1127, 2, 3 and 4 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1035, 1014 and 999, 5 Frank Corby 994, 6 G. Wheatman 978, 7 Ashley Simpson 960, 8 and 9 Frank Corby 950 and 924, 10 Craig Pearson 915.