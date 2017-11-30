Harmon forced to dig deep in the ring

Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s Dylan Harmon travelled to Coventry to compete in the regional round of the National Association of Girls’ and Boys’ Championships.

Dylan, who had a good win in his last fight, was confident of progressing in this tough and challenging national tournament.

He was pitched against local boy Shail Khan.

At the first bell it was evident that Khan was the more experienced boxer as he was catching the Boston man with some good counter punches.

Dylan dug deep and continued to push forward, landing some telling shots of his own.

As the bout progressed both boys continued to show some great skill and determination but the cleaner work came from Khan.

It was a unanimous decision for the Coventry boxer, with Dylan gaining valuable experience.

He should be proud of his performance in his first national championships.