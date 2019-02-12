Harmon shocked by fight decision

Boston Amateur Boxing Club youngsters travelled to Farndon Memorial Hall in Newark for ring action on Friday evening.

Reece Morris was set against southpaw Martin Mooney of Bracebridge ABC in a skills bout.

The Boston lad displayed good combination punching as well as good head movement to make Mooney miss, using his powerful back hand he was able to land some good shots.

He worked hard and can be pleased with his performance.

In another skills bout, Lily Reed was pitted against tricky switch hitter Lauren Workman of Newark ABC.

Lily boxed with good aggression and had to show good defensive qualities in spells as the local girl looked to assert herself in the contest.

In the exchanges Lily did particularly well and this was another good learning curve for her.

Youngster Harvey Harmon was matched against Deivids Paulauski, also from Newark ABC. Both boxers fought at a good pace with Harvey the aggressor.

Stalking forward, he was able to land thumping shots to the body and head that were getting home whilst the Newark boy was seemingly happy to try to keep Harvey at bay with his long range.

Many of the Boston contingent and home crowd were surprised when the bout was ultimately awarded a split decision to Paulauski, as Harvey had looked to have done enough for the win.

On Sunday the club travelled to The Brendan Lawrence Sports Centre in Nottingham.

Boston’s welterweight senior Harem Ali was in action and was giving away weight against strong Aaron Bailey of the Jawaid Khaliq ABC on his home show.

Ali, who has been out of the ring for a considerable time gave a good account of himself as he displayed good hand speed and clever movements.

Going into the last a big combination from Bailey landed and the referee duly stepped in to call the contest off, with only five seconds of the bout to go.

Harem, whilst disappointed, can take a lot of heart from the contest.