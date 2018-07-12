Harvey misses out in exciting battle

Wyberton boxer Harvey Elding was in action at the Monkstown International Box Cup in Ireland.

After the weigh-in and the draw Harvey, who competes for Lincoln’s Imps Boxing Centre, received a bye into the semi-finals of the 53kg category, where he would box Liam Mooney, from Sweden.

Harvey, 14, was giving away height and reach and as round one started he was struggling to get past the tall boxer’s reach, even though Mooney wasn’t scoring too many punches.

Round two started with Harvey slipping and rolling under the taller boxer’s reach and landing some lovely body shots.

However, Mooney was doing a good job of using his jab and longer range.

Harvey went into round three with a box-and-move strategy, countering the Swedish boxer’s attacks.

The bell brought the end to an excellent contest.

Mooney took the points decision but Harvey was buoyed by a great performance and excellent experience.

Harvey is pictured with coaches Colan Forman and Harry Harrison.