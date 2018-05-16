Hat-trick for Rowe at Town Snooker Finals

The Town Snooker Finals and presentations were held at Boston Snooker Centre this weekend.

Carl Rowe was in top form at the table as he claimed three trophie.

Carl Rowe and Darren Christian. Y3MEzhBsuSAYsGrjaC4v

He was crowned the Thompson & Richardson Town champion, beating Spencer Dawkins.

He also beat Craig Fitter in the RAC Roofing Specialists Jubilee Shield and teamed up with Darren Christian to triumph in the Johnsons Motors Warth Doubles.

Dale Sawer and Gary Middleton were the runners-up.

The Bowmans Plastering Leagill Trophy final saw Craig Fitter defeat Darren Christian.

Stuart Whittaker with the Ray Lovely Cup. YJk6JN3FuLw8WbOlcsbj

Stuart Whitaker completed a double as he won the Super Drive Ray Lovely Cup and beat Paul Revell in the final of the Fitters Roofing Mowbray Cup.

Revell did lift the Mark Ferguson Music Men’s Own trophy after defeating Charlie Rolfe.

The Launchburys Seniors’ Singles winner Paul Argyle got the better of John Vines in their final, while The Kamelion Premier League Singles saw Sam Hill beat Ben Wrigglesworth,

Sawer won the Kirton Leisure Division One Singles against Mike Deal while the Launchburys Division Two Singles was won by Jason Pocklington.

Craig Fitter won the Leagill Trophy. 4r8lRC-jaodwHDMXHsen

He beat Nathan Cock.

League winners and runners-up were also handed their trophies.

The Acorns Taxis Super League winners were Donington 1, who pipped Shodfriars 20.

The Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League winners were BSC 20 with Cons 7 second.

Donington 1 won the Premier League. COpCGYgXYyoQud-V4A_2

Cons 5 won the Cotts Builders & Contractors Division One, with Shodfriars 3 the runners-up.

Kingston Construction Division Two winners Cons 3 and second place BSC 15 collected their trophies.

The Graham Gill Carpets Highest Competition Break was won by Graham Cripsey, with Chris Hirts claiming the Highest Break award.

The Acorn Taxis Super League highest break trophy went to Jason Bates (122).

Charlie Rolfe won the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League Highest Break, with 87.