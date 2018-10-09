High five! Carlton Road claim important points in title race

In the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics and Foot Care Division One, Martin Tomlin, Sue Simpson-Shaw and Ian Clark were always in control for Carlton Road.

However, IBC’s Ted Bourne, Denis Ellis and Pete Stringfellow pulled back to lose 18-14 as Andy Limb, Neil Harrison, and Chris Gill were held to a draw by Steve Shaw, Richard Toy, and Tony Powell for a 5-1 win for the Road.

Eastenders, at the top, were too good for bottom team Red 5.

Adrian Field, Liam Reeson, and Andy Reeson won 38-8 and Stuart Moore, Louise Catchpole and Paul Flatters won 22-15.

Holland Fen kept up the pressure with a 6-0 win over Jolly Farmers, Barry Wilson, Eric Dilnot and Brian Boucher winning 18-14 against Bill Exton, Shirley Allen, and Joe Moore, whilst Colin Palmer, George Hardstaff and Jim Gott won 21-12 against Ray Reeson, Dick Allen, and Dave Allen for maximum points.

Strollers are making an impression in the top division. Kath Beck, Andy Warne, and Tony Beck beat Carol Clarke, Alan Hill and Steve Todd 17-10 and Alex Seaton, Alan Everitt, and Mick Hippersley won 25-11 against Barbara Kenny, Ted Bloodworth, and Geoff Taylor to remain fourth.

Jean Cammack kept up her unbeaten run going with partners Jake Hewinson and Arnold Bennett, winning 22-10 against Dave Peacock, Ian Drury and Jeff Skelton for four points as Ian Reeson, Bunny Reeson, Dave Gill’s 21-14 over Janet Vinter, Norma Barnes, and Pauline Richardson gave two points to Punchbowlers.

Invaders’ Nathan Dunnington, Sandra Tebbs and Scott Whyers had a 24-12 win over John Clark, Pauline Atkin and Keith Nix, earning the aggregate against Parthians who had Elaine Edwards, Phylis Bourne and Phil Markham reply 18-12.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Breakaways look serious about promotion this season with a 6-0 victory over a strong Golfers team.

Carol Dowse, Ann Jackson and Ike Dilley won 25-15 against Jerry Gill, Mick Nundy, Graham Scarboro and Jan Currie, while S. Harper and Gordon Gallichan succeeded 18-15 against Roy Vinter, Ray Hulley and David Marshall.

Patriarchs also won 6-0 against Struggling Vikings, Seamus and Dorothy Rooney with Ray Woods winning 22-11 and Chris Bristow, Keith Woods, and Alan Woods won 19-14.

June Bates, Nigel Taylor and Clare Britchford had a 27-8 win over Cosmos’s Steve Atkin, Eddy Bell and Bob Thompson gave Boston Park a 4-2 win as Julie Coulson, Pat Weaver, and Janet Thompson 19-12 beat Alan Batchelor, Ken Cook, and Bernard Woods.

A Nomads rink including Kate Maddison and Ken Burr won 22-15 against Feathers to edge the extra points, Brian Simpson, Keith Posey and Brian Sansam responding 22-17.

Autos’ Margaret Gardner, Tom Freeston and Bernard Skelton’s 21-7 against Poachers’ D. Sharp, A. Bennett, and Bob Tingey aided the 4-2 win. S. Tingey, Louis Linter and J. Riches beat Keith Wilson, George Philips, and Jeff Homewood. 23-11.

In the Cammacks Division Three, Saxons gained a 6-0 win over Shipmates.

Wendy King, John and Tracey Hodgson won 20-19 and Kath Dunnett, Pete Isaacs and Alan Dunnett succeeded 26-12.

The Burtons beat Hotspurs 6-0 with wins for B. Heward, G. Taylor, and T. Dunnington and J. Young, D. Masters and D. Bailey.

Central also gained a 6-0 victory over Phoenix, captain Fred Epton winning 30-12 and P. Baxter, B. Roberts and L. Mulholland successful 15-12.

U3 got back to winning ways over Amatuers with a 6-0 victory. Val Thompson, Barry Richardson, and Mike Penfold won 16-14 and Carol Burge, Peter Thompson and Peter Copeland winning 19-12.

Phantoms are still looking for their first points but are starting to challenge. Bias rinks of Harry Windsor, John Reynolds and Dave May winning 18-15 and J. Melless, J. Robinson and J. Carr also winning.

Thanks to Matt Whyers the Beer, Burger and Bowls Night was a tremendous success encouraging more than 70 non-members to come and look at the Rosebery Avenue facilities and try the sport out.

In the week the Over 60s B team had a good win against Stamford and the mixed team, back in the first division, also beat Horncastle on all rinks so a good start to the season for these teams.