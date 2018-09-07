Home success

Boston West Golf Club’s Seniors have had a busy week with matches against Boston GC and Middleton Hall, from King’s Lynn.

This year it was Boston who did the double over their local rivals from Hubberts Bridge, coming out on top with a 3.5-2.5 win.

Results (Boston West first): Bill Laing and Andy Frankowski lost 3/1 to Stuart Haywood and Malcolm Hyde; Les Martin and Simon Cooper lost by 1 hole to Eddie Markham and Pete Barton; Graham Goor and Ken Ashforth halved with Terry Forster and Robin Strange; Ian McKenzie and John Chain won 2/1 against Paul Jones and Barry Gullick; Terry Coulter and Barrie Wilkinson lost 4/2 against Charles Taylor and John Atterby; Bryan Kirkham and Harry Burling won 3/1 against Gerry Clare and Bill Green.

The match against Middleton Hall resulted in a 3.5-2.5 win.

Results: Les Martin and Graham Goor lost by 2 holes; Peter Kelly and Brian Curtis won by 1 hole; Simon Cooper and Gavin West won 5/3; Gary Peers and Erik Andersen won 5/4; Norman Stanley and Graham Squires halved.

The nearest the pins were Gary Peers (Boston West) and by Chris Shipp (Middleton Hall).