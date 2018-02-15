Horncastle powerlifters are the best of British

Horncastle Powerlifting Club members put in some brilliant displays at the British championships.

There was a sense of home advantage as the event was held at the town’s Stanhope Hall.

However, competitors had to be at their best to take on some of the country’s top lifters.

Seventeen-year-old Amelia Maycock, participating in the 63kg class, squatted 115, benched 55kg and deadlifted 140kg to take the under 18s title.

Ben Hartley, 16, squatted 145kg, benched 75kg and deadlifted 150kg to take the under 18s 66kg title.

In the under 23s, Hannah Graham pulled a big 165kg deadlift out the bag after struggling with squat and bench press, which was enough to grab the title.

In the seniors, Linzi Waite came a respectable third in her first national event.

Sarah Stanhope squatted a huge 177.5kg in the 63kg senior class, enough for second place in what was definately the toughest class of the day.

Michelle Franklin took part in the ladies’ over 50s 57kg weight class, winning the title for a second time.

Next up were the senior and masters men’s events.

In the 74kg class Paul Campbell squatted 255kg, benched 162.5kg and deadlifted 245kg for a great victory.

Danny Saunders won his third British title on the trot in the 83kg men’s class.

James Brincat-Smith had a titanic battle with the Welsh champion, but came out on top squatting 270kg and benching 200kg, leaving him an easy 255kg deadlift for victory.

In the bench press competition, Horncastle lifters were again on form.

In the ladies’ sections, Bekki Williams took part in the over 40s 84kg class and pressed 95kg for victory.

Jax Gough benched very well, just missing a 151kg bench after registering a 137.5kg opener in the over 40s 84+ class, coming second.

In the men’s event, Glyn Belsher won the over 60s 93kg class with a 145kg bench.

James Brincat-Smith won his category with a 195kg bench.

Chris Farrow, in a very tight battle, won with a 200kgsbench.

Graham ‘Big Show’ Mellor won his eighth straight British title with a 270kgs bench, just missing 317.5kgs to hit the 700 pounds mark.