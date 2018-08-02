Hosts come out on top in senior clash

On an a very hot day, the senior golfers of Boston West had an away fixture at Boston Golf Club.

It was the home side who came out the victors with a very good 5-1 win in the local derby.

There were some very close games.

Results (Boston GC names first): Stuart Haywood and Dave Hodgson won 2/1 against Bill Laing and Ric Elms; Terry Foster and Nick McClaven halved with Graham Goor and Ken Ashforth; Pat Gaunt and partner beat Ian McKenzie and Simon Cooper 2/1; Fred Calvert and Keith James beat Phil Thomas and Peter Kelly 5/4; John Atterby and Charles Taylor played a half against John Chain and Terry Coulter; Gerry Clare and Bill Green beat John Clark and John Tabano 2/1.