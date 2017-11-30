Hourihan runs strongly for cross country win

Young distance runners took advantage of the bright and still conditions for the third match in the Boston and District AC series of Junior Cross Country events.

Held in the Punchbowl Lane meadow on Saturday morning, the 1,600m race for years five and six boys and girls was won by Ewan Hourihan (BADAC).

He ran strongly from the start and crossed the finish line in a personal best time of 6 mins 30 secs.

Second on this occasion was Oliver Gilbert (Bicker School), who recorded 6 mins 57 secs.

The first girl was Scarlett Stone (Friskney School)who came third in a time of 7 mins 54 secs, ahead of Richard Putans (BADAC).

Declan Templeton (Horncastle School) won the years seven and eight contest, returning in a promising 6 mins.

At the end of the 1,200m years three and four challenge, Jack Clark-Atkins (BADAC) secured a convincing victory, clocking 4 mins 01 secs.

Two Friskney School representatives finished in close contention with Charlie Stone second and George Ranyard third, both crossing the finish line in 4 mins 30 secs, ahead of Toby Maude (Bicker School) in 5 mins 04 secs.

Ben Templeton (Horncastle School) clocked 5 mins 50 secs and Harvey Granger (Bicker School) finished in 6 mins 01 secs.

In the race for the youngest runners from years one and two, the host club’s Erin Norton led the field home, clocking 3 mins 35 secs at the end of the 600m event.

For Friskney School, Harry Stone was runner-up in 3 mins 43 secs, with a vastly-improved Mia Clark-Atkins (BADAC) third in 3 mins 50 secs.

Ophelia Lane (Friskney School) was fourth in 3 mins 55 secs, with Jasmin Locke fifth in 3 mins 59 secs.