Hydes seek glory at the greensomes

Boston Golf Club’s mixed section played for the Jean Howes Trophy, a mixed greensomes format.

This year the winners were Pam and Malcolm Hyde with 36 stableford points.

Three couples returned a score of 34 points.

Second on countback were Yvonne and Martin Shaffarczyk, while in third were Jim Black and Jenny Geeson with Gerry and Pam Clare in fourth position.

The ladies’ league team travelled to Belton Woods, losing 3&1 to the home team.

Boston hosted the ladies’ friendly bronze match against Woodhall Spa, the contest finishing all square.

Pam and Malcolm are pictured receiving the trophy from Lady Captain Janet Read.