“I don’t see how he can beat me!” Callum Johnson says lessons have been learnt ahead of Sean Monaghan fight

Callum Johnson has returned to the USA a changed man - believing there is ‘no way’ opponent Sean Monaghan can beat him.

Although it is only five months since his world title fight against IBF light-heavyweight champ Artur Beterbiev - the only defeat of his 18-fight pro career - the Boston boxer is back in the States a much wiser man.

As he prepares to meet Monaghan in Verona, New York on Saturday night, Johnson says those jitters about making his debut across the pond and fighting under the gaze of the world are now long gone.

“It’s only been a few months, but I’ve learnt things physically and mentally, probably more mentally,” said the 33-year-old, reflecting upon that defeat at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

“It was an experience I’ve learnt from, how to prepare and how to do things differently.

“I’ve been there and done it now. I’ve been to the USA, I’ve dealt with the press out there, I’m better prepared.”

Johnson has described this bout as the biggest of his career, knowing the result could make or break his dreams of landing another world title fight.

Thirty-seven-year-old New Yorker Monaghan will find himself in the same boat after his two career defeats have been delivered within his previous three ring outings.

“I’m trying not to put pressure on myself, but there’s always pressure when you put yourself out there in this job,” added Johnson.

“I’ve watched bits and bobs (of Monaghan’s fights). He’s a good fighter but I honestly think that if I fight as well as I’m capable of doing then there’s no way he can beat me.

“I don’t see how he can beat me. But it’s one of those, I’ve got to be on it because one good punch can always win a fight, especially at this level.”