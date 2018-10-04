I get goosebumps thinking about it! Callum Johnson wants to bring world boxing title back to Boston

Callum Johnson gets goosebumps just thinking about flying home with the IBF light heavyweight belt.

And the 33-year-old boxer is planning on making that dream come true this week as he fights Artur Beterbiev for the title in Chicago.

“It’s the ultimate dream,” admitted Johnson.

“I get goosebumps just thinking about it.

“I was thinking about the fight the other day, imagining winning. It nearly brought tears to my eyes.

“I want to bring the belt back to Boston. I want to pull it off.”

Johnson, nicknamed ‘The One’, and Canada-based ??? Beterbiev will both put their unbeaten records on the line as they clash at the Wintrust Arena in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“I’ve been feeling good and I’m ready. Most of the hard work has been done,” added Johnson, who flew across the Atlantic on Sunday.

“I just want to go and get the job done.

“It’s a tough challenge and beating him will be a big ask. But at the same time, I’m very confident.

“Honestly, I’m very confident. On my day, if I produce the best I can, then I know I can beat the best in the world.

“Right now he’s the best in the world, so it’s up to me to be at my best and make it a special day.”

Johnson’s last two bouts have also been for titles, becoming Commonwealth then British champion after respective victories over Wilbeforce Shihepo and Frank Buglioni.

For many Johnson was the underdog when he stopped Buglioni to claim the British title.

And although the bookies have Beterbiev as favourite this weekend, the Boston fighter says that is about all his upcoming battle has withy his previous bouts.

“I can’t really compare the two,” he said. “The reason being that it’s a different kettle of fish altogether. But then, I’m something different - I won that fight.

“It’s going to be a tough, hard fight. A tough hard fight for us both.

“I’m thinking of it like a World Cup final. You work hard to get there and, on the day, the best one will win.”