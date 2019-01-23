“I’m expecting to go over there and do the job!” Callum Johnson preparing for stateside Sean Monaghan battle

Boston boxer Callum Johnson will return to the USA wiser and more determined than ever.

The 33-year-old will fight Sean Monaghan later this year, it has been revealed.

Johnson is itching to get back to action following October’s defeat in Chicago to IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.

Johnson’s trainer Joe Gallagher has stated that 37-year-old Monaghan will be his next opponent, with a March fight believed to be taking place in either the American’s home town of New York or Philadelphia.

An official announcement of the fight is yet to be made, although the Commonwealth Games gold medallist has accepted the offer.

“I’ve watched bits and bobs of him and I know he’s a good fighter,” Johnson told The Standard.

“He’s won 29 and lost two, so he’s got a good record at this level, as have I.

“He’s a good fighter and it’s a good fight to get back in.

“I know it will be a tough test, but if I’m on my game then I know I can beat anybody, not just him.

“I’m expecting to go over there and do the job.”

Johnson had been ordered to defend his British title against Joshua Buatsi, but vacated the belt in a bid to earn another world title shot.

And Johnson believes that crossing the Atlantic is the best way to catch the eye.

He added: “I’ve got two or three years left in the sport and I want to be fighting at the top.

“Going to America and showing people what I can do is a big part of that.”

Reflecting on his fight with Beterbiev, the only defeat of his 18-bout pro career, Johnson added: “There are positives I can take from that fight.

“I’ve learned a lot inside and outside of the ring.

“There are a lot of experiences I can take from that fight, about how I prepared as well as how I boxed, how to take the pressure off and things like that.

“Hopefully I can take all that as I look forward to a new chapter in my career.”