“I’ve got everything!” Callum Johnson is ready to face boxing’s ‘biggest and best’, but isn’t ruling out changing division

Callum Johnson is ready to take on the ‘biggest and best’ fighters – even if that means changing division.

The Boston light heavyweight earned an emphatic victory over Sean Monaghan with a third-round stoppage in the early hours of Sunday morning.

And now the 33-year-old is looking for another huge challenge, and he’s not ruling out making his debut at super middleweight.

“Joe (Gallagher, trainer) will look at it and see what’s best for me,” Johnson told The Standard from across the Atlantic.

“I could even drop to 168lb, super middleweight.

“We’ve done the tests and it’s possible. I’m not sure what’s next for me yet, but it’s an option.

“Whatever I do, I want to be in there with the biggest and best fighters.”

Johnson took on Monaghan at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York, knowing that victory was a must if he was to get another shot at a world title.

American Monaghan, 37, had only been beaten twice before, but Johnson was in no mood to mess about, downing him twice in the second before getting the job done with a relentless series of blows in the third round as his opponent was caught in a corner.

“I’m over the moon with the reaction in America,” added Johnson.

“I was pleased with how it went, but I feel I could have done even better to be honest. I know what I can do in the gym and Joe knows what I can do in the gym.

“It was nothing unexpected, but I was happy with the way I dealt with the pressure.

“It was a fight I had to win if I wanted to get back in to contention for a title.”

After the fight Monaghan tweeted that he believed Johnson may have the heaviest hands he’s ever been struck with.

Johnson was happy with the praise but remains adamant he is not just a puncher.

“I think I showed a few people I’m a boxer too,” he said.

“I’ve got that power and people see that and think that’s all I’ve got. But the Americans wanted me to put on a show and I think I’ve proved that I’ve got everything.”