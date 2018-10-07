“I will lift a world title!” Callum Johnson vows to fulfil his boxing dream

Callum Johnson has vowed to fulfil his dream of becoming a world champion, stating that 2018 is just the beginning of big things for the Boston boxer.

Artur Beterbiev stopped the 33-year-old in the fourth round of this morning’s IBF light heavyweight title fight in Chicago.

But Johnson - the first man to put Beterviev on the canvas as a pro - believes that the experience has only made him more determined.

“It wasn’t meant to be tonight,” he wrote on social media.

“Respect to my opponent but I know I can perform so much better than that and I’ll be back better than ever.

“My time will come and I will lift a world title, 2018 is just the start of my career.”

While Russian Beterviev made it 13 straight knockouts, Johnson suffered his first defeat since turning pro after winning gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

He claimed 17 straight victories to earn his title shot.

“We came up short tonight,” he added.

“One thing I can promise is I will learn from it and be back better than ever.

“I know I’m so much better than I showed but the better man won.”