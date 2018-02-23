Ian takes on Dukeries 10k

Boston Community Runners’ Ian Satchwell headed to Walesby to take part in the very scenic Dukeries 10.

This is a 10.8-mile challenge, mostly off road in the beautiful countryside around Elkesley and the edge of Clumber Park.

This was Ian’s first attempt at this distance and, in tough muddy conditions, he pulled off a superb time of 1hr 34 mins 44 secs.

That was enough to see him cross the line 54th out of 173 competitors.

“That was tough,” Ian reported.

“You don’t realise how much energy the soft ground drains from you as you run up hill and down dale.”

Thrilled with his finishing time and distance covered, Ian has now got his sights set on a busy season ahead.