The icy conditions didn’t stop the ladies turning out on at Boston Golf Club last Wednesday, where the format was a Triam.

Teams of three had two players counting on each of the 10 holes played.

The winning trio were Hilary Calvert, Ann Gullick and Anita Pritchard with a stableford count of 38 points.

The runners-up were Jean Markham, Joan Young and Pat Clifton.

They scored a total of 35 points.