In-form Anne’s victorious in the Bothamley Bowl

She has done it again! Anne Wallhead has hit a purple patch and beat the field of 23 to claim the Bothamley Bowl title.

Playing off a new handicap from previous wins, Anne won the Boston Golf Club Ladies’ Section competition with 37 stableford points, which dropped her down to a 16 handicap.

The runner-up was Kathleen Yates, returning a score of 34 points, with Janet Read losing out on countback to take third place, also 34 points.

Pam King took fourth position with 33 stableford points.

Anne (left) is pictured collecting her trophy with Lady Captain Janet Read.