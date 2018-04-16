IN PICTURES: Thousands take part in Boston Marathon UK event

More than 1,250 runners took on the ‘flattest marathon in the world’ on Sunday.

Thousands of people took part or lined the street to cheer on their family and friends who were taking on the Boston Marathon, Half Marathon and Fun Run events.

Organisers have described the event as thrilling, and a ‘wonderful day’.

The results are as follows:

The first to complete the full marathon were - Benjamin Harris (02.36.49), Rob Johnson (02.38.20) and Richard Loader (02.38.57).

The first to complete the half marathon were - James Parkinson (01.12.17), Stuart King (01.13.19) and Steven Bailey (01.19.00).

The first to complete the fun run were - Tyler Howard (00.20.12), India Barwell (00.20.14) and Jordan Tate (00.22.33).

Click on the gallery above for a series of pictures by photographer David Dawson.