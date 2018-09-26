Indoor bowling club wants you to join in with anniversary celebrations

Boston Indoor Bowling Club wants to mark two very special anniversaries this year by encouraging more people to take up the sport.

Monday marks the 35th anniversary of the club moving to their current Rosebery Avenue headquarters, while celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of its formation are already in full swing.

But it’s on the green where Boston IBC wants to focus on attracting more people, whether they are to play for fun or go on to be added to the long list of national champions and international players to have come through the ranks.

Boston IBC currently boasts 325 playing men and 185 women, as well as non-playing members who enjoy the facilities on offer, including the bar and restaurant.

And while the club welcomes anyone aged eight or over to compete in the day, night and beginner leagues, or play friendly matches, they are making a concerted effort to attract women and juniors.

The club is taking part in the Women Can campaign, organised by the Bowls Development Alliance, in partnership with Bowls England and the English Indoor Bowling Association, which aims to inspire more women to become involved.

“We are trying to get more women into bowls by encouraging them to try it out,” said club member Di Wilson-Rogers, an England international selector and local co-ordinator of the campaign.

“You can play bowls at any age and make it as fun or competitive as you like.”

The junior section - which has coaching between 11am and 1pm on Saturdays - is another area where the club are looking to boost numbers, having produced many England juniors and under 25 internationals over the years.

Groups, clubs and organisations of both sexes and all ages are being encouraged to pay the club a visit and try the sport out, with coaches on hand to offer advice and tips.

Any groups or individuals wishing to learn more about the sport are invited to do so by contacting Tanya on 01205 363156.