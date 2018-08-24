International riders set for the Poacher

Top riders from across the continent and beyond will compete at Sunday’s International Lincolnshire Poacher, hosted by Wainfleet and District Sporting Motorcycle Club.

Action at Thorpe St Peter, England’s only 1000m long track, will include bike and sidecar thrills.

Leading the British Solo contestants will be two-time European and three-time Masters champion James Shanes.

Andrew Appleton, David Howe and Paul Cooper will also be among the favourites while Jamie Fen-Smith also competes.

Leading the overseas contenders are Dutchman Theo Pijper and New Zealand’s Bradley Wilson-Dean.

Competing in the 1,000cc sidecars, the fastest off road sidecars in the world, will be the club’s own Colin Blackbourn, a four-time Poacher and two-time Masters champion, and passenger Carl Pugh.

The pairings of Gaz Winterburn and Liam Brown and Paul Whitelam with Alan Elliott will also be in the mix.

A 500cc sidecar class will include some of Britain’s best against some of Europe’s finest in the winner-takes-all finals.

Admission costs £20, (£18 OAP, £5 12-16 years) and under 12s go free.

Family tickets can also be purchased.

The racing runs from 1pm-approximately 5.30pm.