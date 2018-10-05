Is it written in the stars that boxer Callum Johnson will become a world champion?

Callum Johnson reckons becoming a world champ could be written in the stars.

His rise from a young kid on Boston’s Fenside estate to a challenger for Artur Beterbiev’s IBF light heavyweight crown has been an emotionally tough one, filled with both tragedy and triumph.

Callum Johnson shows off his Commonwealth gold with dad Paul.

Ever since Johnson was a promising youngster, his dad Paul, his coach and inspiration, told him he had the ability to go all the way to the top.

It appeared that it was a journey both would go on together until Paul’s death in ????.

“It feels like it’s in the stars. My dad used to tell me I would become a world champion,” Johnson said.

“All the things I’ve been through, all the challenges, tough times and injuries.

“I’ve had dark times and been in bad places. But wanting to be a world champion has always kept me going.

“Now I’m here it’s in my hands. Literally.”

Paul watched from the family home as Johnson became Commonwealth Games gold medallist representing Scotland at Delhi 2010.

And since his passing Johnson has continued to fight to fulfil their joint dream, claiming both Commonwealth and British titles as a pro.

On Saturday he has his chance to go all the way.