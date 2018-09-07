Island joy for Joe

Joe Daubney won the Island Trophy at Boston Golf Club.

His score of 66 was enough to claim first place.

Lady Captain Janet Read presents the Rose Bowl to Jacquie Short.

Results: Islands Trophy: 1 J. Daubney 66, 2 B. Smith 71, 3 B. Cuthbert 72, 4 N. Timby 73; Categories: 12> L. Beeson 73; 13-18 T. Reay 73, 19-28 B. Vaughan 76.

In the Ladies’ Section, the Captain’s Rose Bowl was won by Jacquie Short, returning a score of 37 stableford points.

The runner-up was Jean Markham with 35 points, pushing Pam Hyde, also 35 points, to third position.

The Lady Captain’s Afternoon consisted of teams of ladies and gentleman and guests.

Pam Clare, Barbara Unwin, Janet Read, Ann Hodgson and Liz Harris.

The winning team were Lady President Ann Hodgson, Barbara Unwin, Vice-Captain Pam Clare and Liz Harris with 113 stableford points.

In second place were Ruth Simpson, Katie Price, Ann Gullick and Kay Kadzionis with a score of 105 points.

Nearest the pin for silver on the second hole was Pam Hyde and on the 14th hole for bronze was Chris Sherriff.

Nearest the line on the 17th hole was Kathy Stanley and nearest the 18th in two was Ruth Simpson.

The nine hole competition was won by Gill Reynolds, Lady Captain Janet Read and Pat Clifton.

The gents’ nearest the pin on the fifth was won by President Peter Pearson and nearest pin on the 18th was Ed Markham.The gents team winners were Malcolm Hyde and Ed Markham on 70 points, ahead of Russ Delahoy and George Read on 69 points.