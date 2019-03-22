It’s a Shambles in blustery conditions

Boston Golf Club hosted a Ladies’s Am-Am in what can only be described as extreme windy conditions last week.

The wind in full force was blowing golf trolleys over and flags out of the hole.

Yet 19 teams from around the county took part in the Boston Spring Stableford Shambles.

The format saw all players teeing off, deciding on the best drive and, from that position, each player played to the hole, with two scoring on each hole and each player having to take three drives.

The winning team with 81 stableford points were Anita Cordery, Sue Pawson, Jane Ross and Anna Fray from Elton Furze.

The runners-up were Boston’s Hilary Calvert, Anne Wallhead and Lady Captain Pam Clare with Cindy Ireland (Woodhall Spa) with 78 points.