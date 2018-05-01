It’s a sprint for town triathletes

Boston Triathlon Club members have been recording good times in the East Midlands Sprint Series.

Twenty members took part in this weekend’s round, the David Lloyd Lincoln Triathlon.

The event was a 400m swim, 14.4-mile cycle and 3.2-mile run.

Kirsty Siggee clocked a personal best swim time in mild conditions.

Kimberley Bolland, Jamie Stanton, Linda Rands and Peter Mittertreiner all took on a six degree cycle ride.

The flat course led to some close competition from teammates, Chris Firth just pipping Steve Bourne to the line, Abbey Young just missing out to Katie Ball and Craig Oliver finishing an arm’s length in front of Ben Masters.

The first event of the series was the Southwell triathlon, which saw 17 members take part.

This event was a 400m pool swim, 10.5-mile cycle and 3.2-mile run.

Firth completed the day by beating his time the previous year by four seconds.

Club juniors took part in the RAF Scampton duathlon.

Matthew Bush was third in his age category while Lewis Smith, Ella Firth, Lucy Taylor, Jessica Herriott, Oliver Aiken, Jack Scotney and Alicia Bush also competed.

Marcus Kenning took part in the adult duathlon, completing his first event in the club’s colours.