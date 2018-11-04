It’s no holds barred for Broughton

Boston grappler Dale Broughton is ripping up the rule book as he prepares to return to the ring to face Roy Knight.

WAW wrestling will return to the town on Sunday, November 11 as two former world champions will do battle.

Broughton (pictured) will face five-time champ Knight in a no-holds-barred match.

The match has no rules and the winner will be decided by pin, submission or knockout.

Also in action will be the female Bellatrix stars.

Wrestling will take place at the Peter Paine Performance Centre, Rosebery Avenue (6.30pm).

Tickets cost £12 each or £40 for a family of four.

They can be booked by calling 07768 528301 or purchased from Rumblin Tums cafe on Fish Hill in the Market Place.