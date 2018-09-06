It’s second spot for triathlon relay team

Boston Triathlon Club took 24 athletes to take part in the annual National Club Relays competition at Nottingham’s National Watersports Centre.

The entrants were placed into six teams of four and all athletes took part in a broken sprint triathlon to battle to the end of the course in windy conditions.

Team athletes Craig Oliver, Nick Ward, Chris Firth and Ben Marsters left the course with a second-place podium position in the open category, something never achieved before by a Boston Triathlon Team.

Julian Herriott, Luke Crossland, Adam Sellers and Frank Cannon finished in 49th spot.

Scott Francis, Sam Marshall, Ali Logan and Tom Owen, a team who only met on the day, finished in 86th place

Lea Ball, Gavin Bell, Jonathan Francis and Martin Jessop completed the event in 95th position while Jamie Stanton, Peter Mittertrainer, Chris Aiken and Chris Willerton were 143rd.

The ladies’ team of Liz Cannon, Lyndsey Ballans, Fran Mills and Alison Logan finished 159th place.