Jack caught up in five rider crash

Jack Drury ended his weekend in hospital after being unlucky to be caught up in someone else’s accident in the third race of the National Superstock 1000 round at Brands Hatch.

The OId Leake rider has since returned home sore but not needing treatment for a small fracture in his spine, although he has been told to rest and will miss the upcoming round at Thruxton.

It was a frustrating end to the weekend for Drury after he recorded two top-20 results on the Jak D Racing/Proctor and Associates Kawasaki, also recording his personal best result of the current campaign.

The first two races on Saturday were back to back, with a break in between for refuelling and a tyre change.

Drury began the first race from the ninth row and made progress through to 21st place after six laps, finishing the 16 laps in 19th place.

Starting the second race from the head of row seven he made his way through to 19th place on lap 11.

But he benefitted from another rider crashing on the final lap which elevated him up to 18th place, his personal best finish in the class.

During Sunday’s final race one of the leading riders crashed and, with rider and bike in the middle of the track, other riders crashed or ran off to avoid them.

It ended with a red flag and five riders being taken to the medical centre, one of whom was the unfortunate Drury, who was unsighted and went down heavily as he tried to avoid the incident.

He was assessed at the scene and taken to the circuit medical centre complaining of pain in his back.

He was transferred to Kings Hospital in London for a spinal scan which showed he has a small fracture in his spine.