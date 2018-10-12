Jack makes return

Old Leake rider Jack Drury heads to Brands Hatch for the final round of the Superstock 1000 championship, where he will be hoping for a strong end to his season.

He will want to brush aside the memory of his last visit to the Kent circuit when he was involved in a multi-rider crash which put him in hospital with a fractured vertebra.

The crash was an unfortunate end to a good weekend of racing and he was in a good position to earn himself some points.

But when one of the leading riders crashed the following riders either crashed or ran off to avoid the stricken rider and bike.

It ended with a red flag and five riders being taken to the medical centre, one of whom was the unfortunate Drury (pictured) who was unsighted until the last second and he went down heavily as he tried to avoid the incident.

Drury will be hoping for a less eventful race on his return to the Brands Hatch circuit and a chance to pick up some championship points.

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice one 11.45am, free practice two 4.10pm; Saturday - qualifying 11am, free practice three 5.15pm; Sunday - 14-lap race 1.35pm.