Jessica lays down the cross country marker

It was cold and crisp weather for the latest in the series of Boston & District AC’s Junior Cross Country events held on Saturday morning.

Runners enjoyed the firm underfoot conditions of the paddock course.

In the first event on the programme for school years one and two, Erin Norton maintained a good pace to finish the winner, recording 3 mins 10 secs.

Mia Clark-Atkin ran strongly in second place, clocking 3 mins 37 secs at the finish line.

The years three and four event was a closely-contested encounter with the first four finishers locked together until the final stages of the run.

On the run-in to the finish line it was George Ranyard (Friskney School) who claimed victory, recording 4 mins 18 secs.

Jack Clark-Atkin (BADAC) was a strong runner-up, clocking 4 mins 24 secs.

Lea Frick (Horncastle School & BADAC) was involved in a sprint for the finish line with Charlie Jackson (Bicker School) just edging into third place as both runners were given the same time of 4 mins 27 secs.

Clocking 5 mins 03 secs, Toby Maude (Bicker School) was fifth ahead of Horncastle School’s Ben Templeton on 5 mins 16 secs and Harvey Grainger (Bicker School) in 5 mins 58 secs.

In the race for runners in years five and six, Jessica Frick (Horncastle School & BADAC) laid down a marker from the start and showed her experience over the country to finish first in 6 mins 43 secs.

In second position, Oliver Jackson (Bicker Prep School), in his first cross country competition had an excellent debut, recording a promising 7 mins 04 secs.

The final race of the morning for years seven and eight boys and girls produced two very good performances, with Louth AC under 13 representative Declan Templeton setting a swift pace throughout and recording a winning time of 7 mins 15 secs.

Finishing behind Declan was Alex Frick (Horncastle School & BADAC), who also mastered the course with ease to record an impressive 8 mins 39 secs

The Boston and District AC series of Junior Cross Country events continues on Saturday, January 20.