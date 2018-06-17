Jessica’s 28-second personal best time

Three young members of Boston and District Athletic Club competed in the first Wolds Dash race of 2018 over Louth’s challenging Hubbards Hills course.

In her age group race over 2,210m, under 13 Jessica Frick (pictured) finished second girl, reducing her personal best time from last year by an impressive 28 seconds.

Under 11 Alex Frick finished third girl at the end of her three-lap challenge.

In the 1,200m under nine event Lea Frick crossed the finish line fifth overall and the second girl to complete the race.

The young Gold Tops have also represented their school at the area inter-schools cross country at Skegness, with Jessica winning the 1,500m race for years five and six girls.

Despite losing a shoe half way round her race, Lea maintained momentum, overtaking runners in a sprint to the finish line to claim fifth position in the years three and four girls’ race.