Jessica takes cross country second spot

Boston and District Athletic Club representatives combined well to secure fourth position in the final Lincolnshire AA Cross Country League table.

At Junior, Senior, Veteran Men’s level Chris Cope was the overall winner of the veteran men’s category and Ollie Tiainen finished in 11th position.

Completing the team in the fourth and final league match was Ollie Lammiman, who claimed a very rewarding sixth place in the senior men’s final table.

With a team total of 165 points accrued from the best three team results from the four performances, the Gold Tops were just outside the podium places.

Under 11 Jessica Frick finished runners-up position overall following a second and three thirds.

Alex Frick secured ninth place in the under 13 girls’s individual results.

In the veteran women’s age category, Emma Penson claimed 23rd place in the final league table.

There were reduced numbers on the start line for the penultimate match in the Boston BADAC series of junior cross country events held on Saturday morning.

Conditions were ideal with races held over a very firm dry meadowland surface in mild, still dry weather.

In the years one and two race over 600m, Mia Clark-Atkins (BADAC) set off confidently and held on to win handsomely in a new PB time of 2 mins 43 secs.

Second across the finish line was Henry Westwell (Bicker School) who recorded 2 mins 59 secs, followed by teammates Emily Fisher (3 mins 16 secs) and Chloe Fisher (3 mins 28 secs).

Running over approximately 1,200m, Jack Clark-Atkins (BADAC) won comfortably in 3 mins 42 secs.

Over the same distance, Erin Norton (BADAC) maintained good momentum throughout and improved to record a very encouraging 4 mins 16 secs.

The final match in the Junior Cross Country Series is on Saturday, March 16, with registration from 9.30am in preparation for a 10am start.