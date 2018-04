The first competition of Boston Golf Club’s summer season was played on Sunday.

The Anderson Cup, a full handicap medal, was won by Joe Daubney with a gross 88, nett 67.

Ben Cuthbert was second with a gross 78, nett 69 while Daniel Anderson - gross 88, nett 70 - was third.

The lowest gross of 77 was recorded by Rob Whitley, playing off six.