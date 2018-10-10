Johnson is plotting a December ring return

Callum Johnson is setting his sights on a return to the ring in December - promising to make 2019 the biggest year of his career.

The Boston boxer wants a swift return to action following Saturday’s IBF light heavyweight world title defeat to Russian Artur Beterbiev.

While there may be some whispers about a re-match, Johnson says his only focus is on getting another opportunity to fight for a title, and this time taking his chance.

“It was a great fight,” he said.

“The boxing world was raving about it. It had people on the edge of their seats, it was an exciting fight.

“People are talking about a re-match, they want to see it.

“But I don’t know what’s next. We’ll have to wait and see.

“I’m still British champion and I might have to defend that.”

But whatever is up next, Johnson hopes to be at it again within a couple of months’ time as his hunger grows greater than ever.

“I’m hoping to be back in the ring by December and then have a big year,” he added.

“These are exciting times. I believe 2018 was the making of my career and 2019 will be when I really make my mark.”