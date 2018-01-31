Johnson plans for Brit title

Callum Johnson will be making his long-awaited ring return in March, and he is confident that he will end the night a British champion.

The Boston boxer will meet Frank ‘Wise Guy’ Buglioni at London’s O2 Arena on March 24, with the winner leaving with the vacant light heavyweight belt.

And Johnson, 32, believes he has what it takes to defeat his 28-year-old opponent, despite not seeing any ring action since his knockout victory over Wilbeforce Shihepo in September 2016.

“I’m confident, I think his style suits me.

“It will bring the best out in me,” said Johnson, who is the reigning Commonwealth champion.

“It will be 18 months since I last boxed so I will need to be at my best.

“But I don’t think he’s an awkward fighter, he’s there to fight.

“I’m excited about the fight and I’ll do everything I can to be the champion.”

Johnson is unbeaten since turning professional in late 2010, having won all 16 of his bouts.