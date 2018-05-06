Judoka Ethan enjoying a great year

It’s becoming a hugely successful year for teenage judoka Ethan Steele.

The 13-year-old has been fighting in Belgium as well as recently returning from Duisburg, Germany, where he competed with the England squad.

Ethan, a Giles Academy pupil, has also won the British Schools Championships for the second successive year and has also gained a bronze medal at the tough Sportif International tournament.

Friskney resident Ethan - who studies under sensei Mark Mason at Skegness and Winthorpe Judo Club and also trains in Grimsby and with the England Judo Squad at the British Judo Centre of Excellence in Walsall - has many more national and international competitions lined up throughout this year.

He is pictured with his sponsor Jack Johnson of Phoenix Fitness Gym.