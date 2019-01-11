Judoka Steele claims national silver and books place on England squad

Ethan Steele enjoyed a cracking end to the 2018 judo calendar by winning silver at the Cadet British National Championships.

Competing at the English institute of sport In Sheffield, the event is always a well attended and very tough.

“I was giving away over two kilos in weight, and I weighed in at 7am,” said Ethan.

“By 10am I had fought my way through to the final, but the final was at 5pm, which is such a long time to wait and stay focused on the job.”

Ethan has been invited onto the England Talent Development squad, which will mean lots of top domestic and international competitions, together with hard training with the England squad.

Ethan, from Friskney, is pictured with his medal with his sponsor Jack Johnson, of Phoenix Fitness.